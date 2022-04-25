here is the practice adopted by Kourtney Kardashian to boost her libido!

The idea of ​​going on a “sex fast” with your partner may seem daunting. And for good reason: when we talk about fasting, the first thing that usually comes to mind is the food fasting.

Much like food fasting, sex fasting involves the restriction of pleasure as a kind of benefit. This therefore implies a deeper connection with oneself.

According to some sex experts, it can be extremely beneficial for your relationship. The advantages of this period of sobriety were recently touted by the star Kourtney Kardashian in an interview with Bustle.

Sexual fasting: the confidences of Kourtney Kardashian

The 42-year-old woman told the American media that she and her fiancé Travis Barker commonly practice an Ayurvedic cure also called “Panchakarma”. It is a cure involving the purification of the body which comes from Ayurveda. The latter is a traditional medicine developed in India, which emphasizes diet, deep sleep and meditation to improve overall health. The famous “sex fast” is also part of it.

According to Kourtney, this self-imposed sexual abstinence has made his antics much more satisfying in the long run. The star compared the experience to taking a first sip of a matcha latte after taking a caffeine break: “It’s like drinking your first matcha after being deprived of caffeine, it’s so good.”

What are the benefits of sex fasting?

Although the concept is not widespread, sexual fasting can be prescribed by some relationship counselors to couples with intimacy issues.

Zoë Kors, sex coach and author of Radical Intimacy, spoke out on the subject. According to her : “Sexual abstinence for a certain period of time (a day, a week, a month) […] can not only make sex more enjoyable when you start having it again, but can also be good for your mental health, self-esteem and libido. »

The expert adds: ” Agreeing to forego sex for a specific short period of time with the intention of recovering your energy and focusing on experiencing your own body and mind can improve your desire for your partner when you reconnect intimately. »

Also read: