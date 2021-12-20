Tech

here is the price in Ireland

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee


Let’s go back to dealing with Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the expected new smartphone of the Korean giant which, after several postponements, will finally be launched at the beginning of January at the CES 2021 in Las Vegas.

A couple of days ago what should be the European prices of the smartphone emerged and a substantial confirmation comes from the Irish website of the Korean manufacturer, on which the pages dedicated to the sale of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (which would seem to be 20 euros plus expensive than in Germany).

The official prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in Ireland

In particular, according to Samsung’s Irish website, these would be the official prices of the new smartphone:

Obviously in both cases the smartphone is not available for shipping and there are no indications on the possible official debut date on the market.

Recall that, according to what has emerged so far, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be able to count on a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) and refresh rate up to 120 Hz, a Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 888 with support for 5G connectivity, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of built-in memory, a sensor for fingerprint recognition integrated into the screen and a 4,500 mAh battery.

From a photographic point of view, the smartphone will be able to rely on a 32 megapixel front sensor and a triple rear camera, with 12 megapixel primary sensor, 12 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and 8 megapixel telephoto lens.

We await official information from the Korean manufacturer to find out which versions of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in Italy and what their price will be.

