here is the price problem explained, it blocks everything

On the superbonus 110% 2021-2022, this explains the problem of prices that is literally blocking the practices in the building and construction sector. Because the Italian government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi recently introduced a squeeze on 110 and other building bonuses.

The one with the so-called anti-fraud decree which introduced new obligations. In this case, the one relating to the verification of the adequacy of the expenses incurred. Going to respect, specifically, the appropriate price lists.

Superbonus 110% 2021-2022, this explains the price problem that is literally blocking practices

For the super bonus 110% 2021-2022, and for the other building bonuses, the price problem that is blocking practices lies in the fact that with the anti-fraud decree there is a before and an after. Without a transitional regime being defined.

With consequent problems of congruity. Especially for all the works with the superbonus 110% 2021 which have already been underway for some time. And this also considering that, in the meantime, in recent months the raw materials used in construction have further increased in price.

The overview on 110 from 2021 and up to 2025. Between restrictions and lowering of rates

We remind you that, for the super bonus 110% 2021-2022, the maxi-State subsidy it will be accessible not only for condominiums. But also for single-family houses albeit with restrictions. Specifically, in 2022, with ISEE limits to be respected. And limited to the first houses. This imposes, for incentivized works, the obligation to reside in the building where the interventions are to be carried out.

Although, for the 110 villas, there may be changes during the parliamentary process of approval of the financial maneuver for 2022. Going beyond the super bonus 110% 2021-2022, 110% will then only be available for condominiums from 2023.

As well as in 2024 with the deduction percentage that will be reduced to 70%. And then it will descend further to the 65% in 2025.

Always beyond the 110% 2021-2022 super bonus, as regards the other building bonuses, the one on the facades is extended to 2022. But the deduction will drop from 90% to 65%. Instead, the restructuring bonus and the green bonus have been extended until 2024. And, by the way, as well the mobile bonus. As reported in this article.