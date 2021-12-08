here is the program of the marathon of Multiplayer.it – ​​Nerd4.life

Multiplayer.it will follow live i The Game Awards 2021 between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December with a special marathon on Twitch and live in Milan. The Oscars of videogames conducted by Geoff Keighley They are one of the most important appointments in the videogame panorama, both to reward the best games released during the year and to be amazed by the announcements, trailers and world premieres that will be presented for the occasion.

here is the complete program of the marathon by Multiplayer.it of The Game Awards 2021:

The night of the videogame Oscars is always a special and irresistible event and for the occasion Multiplayer.it has organized a schedule full of contents, interviews, previews and of course with everything that will culminate with the show of The Game Awards 2021, which the our editorial team will comment live. You can follow the event on our Twitch channel (link here) or in the player you find at the beginning of the article.

Our 2021 TGA marathon will start at 15:00 with “Welcome to Multiplayer.it Night Live”, an appetizer in which we will open the cameras during the set-up and the public entry into our stand in Milan and approaching 16:00 we will open the real live, with presentation of the program of the marathon and guests.

At 16:00 Milestone tells us about the launch of Hot Wheels Unleashed, the welcome, the curiosities and the nominations for The Game Awards 2021, all together with the lead designer of the game, Federico Spada. Starting from 17:00 the appointment with “RPG: from paper to pixel, round trip” in which – together with Nicola DeGobbis of NeedGames – we will deepen the link between “pen and paper” role-playing games and video games .

At 18:00 in panel together with Marco Minoli and Paolo Paglianti of Slitherine we will discuss background and “publisher” experiences regarding digital delivery platforms (Steam, PlayStation Store, etc.), subscription services such as Game Pass and the industry trend.

Starting from 19:00 an appointment not to be missed with the Short circuit. For the occasion Pierpaolo, Francesco and Alessio, in the company of Umberto Moioli from HD Blog, will have dinner with the readers, commenting and discussing the 6 most sensational news of 2021 with the contribution of the public.

At 21:00 the “Quizzone of The Game Awards” will start together with Ualone, while at 22:00 we will do a examination of 2021 and the best games released during the year, in the company of ilGattosulTubo. At the stroke of midnight, however, we will make an overview of what are the most anticipated games coming in 2022.

In the middle, starting at 11.00 pm, however, there is an appointment not to be missed, namely theinterview with Marc Doyle, one of the founders of Metacritic.com, the well-known review aggregator site.

As we get closer to the start of The Game Awards 2021, from 01:00 it will be time to psychologically prepare for the event, chatting about this and that, discussing the editorial staff’s personal GOTYs and possibly commenting on the red carpet of the event.

At 02:00 the 2021 TGAs will finally begin, which we will follow and comment live and live together with the public. In addition to the video game Oscars awards, it will be particularly interesting to follow all, hopefully numerous, announcements, trailers and previews that will be presented during the show. Geoff Keighely has promised 40 – 50 games and a taste of true next-gen, so we might see some really good ones.

Our marathon will end around 05:00 in the morning, the time scheduled for the end of the 2021 TGA, obviously after some comments on the event and final greetings.