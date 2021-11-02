here is the publication date of the list

The October 28, 2021 The web procedure has opened through which (from the Invitalia institutional website) the thermal structures are accredited to participate in the bonus terme initiative.

On the same Invitalia website, the list of accredited spa bonus spa facilities will be published and from which, therefore, Italians will be able to request the voucher of 200 euros.

The accreditation procedure of the thermal establishment

The spa bonus, we remind you, is a voucher with a maximum value of 200 euros which is up to citizens of age and resident in Italy. It is personal and not linked to the ISEE.

The voucher is to be spent at those previously accredited spa facilities to the initiative and having the following requirements:

ATECO code 96.04.20 “Thermal establishments”

be duly registered in the business register.

The accreditation procedure started on October 28, 2021.

List of bonus spa facilities: a few more days and then away with the requests

Only starting fromNovember 8, 2021 then the accredited establishments will be able to book the spa bonuses requested by the Italians. Reservations are allowed until the available resources are exhausted (53 million euros).

Those who intend to enjoy the benefit and want to know where they can spend it must wait for the publication of thelist of bonus spa facilities which will be published starting tomorrow, November 2, 2021, on the Invitalia website.

In this way, citizens will be able to find out where, from 8 November next, they can turn to ask for and spend the voucher.

