Business

here is the publication date of the list

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

The October 28, 2021 The web procedure has opened through which (from the Invitalia institutional website) the thermal structures are accredited to participate in the bonus terme initiative.

On the same Invitalia website, the list of accredited spa bonus spa facilities will be published and from which, therefore, Italians will be able to request the voucher of 200 euros.

The accreditation procedure of the thermal establishment

The spa bonus, we remind you, is a voucher with a maximum value of 200 euros which is up to citizens of age and resident in Italy. It is personal and not linked to the ISEE.

The voucher is to be spent at those previously accredited spa facilities to the initiative and having the following requirements:

  • ATECO code 96.04.20 “Thermal establishments”
  • be duly registered in the business register.

The accreditation procedure started on October 28, 2021.

List of bonus spa facilities: a few more days and then away with the requests

Only starting fromNovember 8, 2021 then the accredited establishments will be able to book the spa bonuses requested by the Italians. Reservations are allowed until the available resources are exhausted (53 million euros).

Those who intend to enjoy the benefit and want to know where they can spend it must wait for the publication of thelist of bonus spa facilities which will be published starting tomorrow, November 2, 2021, on the Invitalia website.

In this way, citizens will be able to find out where, from 8 November next, they can turn to ask for and spend the voucher.

You may also be interested in:

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Chivassese Khaby Lame testimonial of Meta Facebook

2 days ago

Cop26, Draghi: «If I am a candidate for the leader of something? For heaven’s sake … »- Corriere TV

19 hours ago

A tight grip on cash payments: let’s get ready to change habits

5 hours ago

Here’s how to easily get rid of the smell of sweat from wool and a surprising trick for when it felts

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button