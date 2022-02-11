Here is the ranking of banks: which are the most solid

Despite the fears of lack of solidity following the pandemic and, above all, the restrictive measures imposed by the various governments of the European states, the major banks of the old continent, at least according to the data released by ECBstill appear to be in relative health. The 118 most important European credit institutions, supervised by the ECB themselves, would record a slight improvement as regards capital and liquidity requirements.

According to data released by the European Central Bank itself, the most solid Italian credit institution would be CredEm. Of the aforementioned 118 banks, six would be those still under the magnifying glass: this due to the fact that in September 2021 they still had a lower level of capital than required. The number of supervised institutions would therefore have decreased compared to 2021: furthermore, two of these six would have started to fill this gap in the final part of last year.

Ranking Srep

To probe the state of health of the continental banks, the so-called “Srep classification” was created ad hoc, an acronym that stands for “Supervisory review and Evaluation process”. It is a risk assessment and measurement tool at the level of each individual bank with regard to capital requirements, which ensures that investors and custodians have sufficient information on the solvency of credit institutions.

European banks see a very slight improvement in risk-weighted asset requirements in 2022, from 14.9% to 15.1%. Cet1 capital also rises moderately, increasing from 10.5% to 10.6%. “I have to be honest, when the pandemic broke out over a year and a half ago, I was worried because I thought it would stop the improvements made in budget cleansing and budget tightening” he comments Andrea Enriaat the head of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, as reported by “Il Corriere”, “but this did not happen”. Npls (“Non Performing Loans”, or “impaired loans”, ie those loans whose collection by banks is uncertain) would not be a cause for concern for now, at least according to Enria. “The Npe ratio in the third quarter is 2.2%” which means at its historical lows since, at least, the supervision of the European Central Bank has existed.

Regarding the Italian banks, the highest place is occupied by Credito Emiliano (CredEm), which settles on the third step of the podium in Europe. To find the second Italian credit institution in the ranking, it is necessary to go down to 17th place, occupied by Mediobanca. Unicredit and Intesa SanPaolo follow in the ranking, respectively in 28th and 29th place, while Banco Bpm occupies box 65. Monte dei Paschi di Siena is in 87th place, Banca Popolare di Sondrio in 92nd and finally Genoese Carige at the 106th.