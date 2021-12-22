Here is the ranking of panettone: the best in the supermarket
What a Christmas it would be without panettone? The typical leavened dessert of Milanese origins will return, in a few days, to the tables of millions of Italians. Many choose artisanal products, but the majority of consumers (nearly 7 million families) rely on large distribution. As every year, the Altroconsumo website has drawn up the classification of the best panettone sold in supermarkets. The association tested and tasted twelve products, crowning two winners with equal merit: Panettone Maina and Panettone Vergani.
The examiners (and tasters) evaluated various characteristics: ranging from the completeness of the information on the label to the quality (and quantity) of the ingredients used. The panettone were then tasted by consumers and then judged by a group of experts, for their own evaluations, they took into account the presentation, appearance and aroma of each dessert. Panettone won the (shared) highest step of the podium Vergani, with an average cost of 13.95 euros, and the panettone Maina, with an average cost of € 5.32. Due to this price difference, the latter also received the “Best Buy” sticker. In second place is the classic Panettone with the Coop brand, sold on average for € 5.15, while the top three is completed by the classic Panettone Bauli, available for € 5.75.
THE prices of the twelve desserts evaluated, they range from 3 euros for Conad panettone to 16 euros for the Galup branded one. The parameters taken into consideration to evaluate the sweets are: tag; 2) laboratory analysis (fruit, weight, egg yolk, butter, presence of yeasts and molds, conservation); 3) consumer taste (appearance, smell, consistency, pleasantness, aroma); 4) tasting of the experts (aroma and taste, external aspect, internal aspect, presentation). Below, the complete ranking of Altroconsumo:
- Maina il Panettone: vote 71, average price per pack 5.32 euros
Vergani the panettone of Milan: vote 71, average price per pack 13.95 euros
Coop classic panettone: score 69, average price per pack of 5.12 euros
Bauli the classic panettone: vote 68, average price per pack € 5.75
Galup classic panettone: rating 65, average price per pack 16.40 euros
Motta the original panettone: rating 63, average price per pack 6.34 euros
Tre Marie the Milanese panettone: score 62, average price per package 10.65 euros
Giovanni Cova and C. Classic Panettone: grade 62, average price per pack 12.90 euros
Loison classic panettone: score 59, average price per pack 13.10 euros
Conad panettone classic recipe: score 59, average price per pack 3.59 euros
Balocco il Panettone: score 59, average price per pack € 3.49
Paluani soft panettone classic recipe: rating 58, average price per pack 4.73 euros