here is the ranking of the best smartphones of November

By the staff of AnTuTu comes the new monthly ranking of the best performing smartphones among those that have had access to this popular benchmark and thanks to which we have the opportunity to find out who has done better during November.

Before continuing, it is important to remember that the data in this ranking were calculated from November 1st to November 30th 2021 and the results are represented by the average scores and not by the highest ones.

These are the most powerful smartphones according to AnTuTu

The AnTuTu ranking of November 2021 is led by Nubia Red Magic 6, which with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor was able to score 860,400 points. In second place we find ASUS ROG Phone 5S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ CPU and 845.326 points) while in third we find ASUS ROG Phone 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and 824.940 points).

The ranking continues with Realme GT (with an average score of 815.738), iQOO 7 (with an average score of 811.593), Sony Xperia 1 III 5G (with an average score of 795.105), OnePlus 9 Pro (with an average score of 792.261) ), Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with an average score of 785,673), ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini (with an average score of 783,885), Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (with an average score of 782,652).

It should be noted that all the smartphones in this ranking are powered by a Qualcomm flagship processor.

A bit of variety as regards the CPUs we find instead in the November ranking relating to mid-range models, led by Realme GT Master (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and 537,231 points), followed by Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (with Qualcomm CPU Snapdragon 780G and 524,464 points) and from HONOR 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip and 516,915 points).

The ranking continues with Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE (with an average score of 505,274), Huawei nova 9 (with an average score of 499,078), Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with an average score of 498,705), Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with an average score of 490,762), Huawei nova 7 (with an average score of 457,964), OPPO Reno6 5G (with an average score of 429,879) and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G (with an average score of 388,719).

Basically, 18 out of 20 smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm processor, which confirms itself as the industry leader.

Appointment to the ranking of December.

