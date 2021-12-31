Here is the ranking of the most downloaded apps of 2021

With the arrival of smartphones i social network have taken over billions of people around the world. In fact, this category of platforms are the most used among users along with instant messaging applications. The consulting company Apptopia has compiled the ranking of Most popular and downloaded apps of 2021.

As could be widely predicted, the first place in this special ranking belongs to the social media of the moment TikTok, a real success that has revolutionized the world of the internet, especially in adolescents. The podium ends with two other social networks: Instagram And Facebook, two historical giants still among the most used and popular digital platforms in the world.

In fourth place we still find a proprietary product of Meta, or the instant messaging app Whatsapp, followed by the rival Telegram. Continue the ranking with Snapchat in sixth place, Zoom in seventh place e Messenger to the eighth. The video editing app closes the list CapCut and the famous music streaming platform Spotify.