Here is the ranking of the most performing smartphones of AnTuTu

Punctual as a Swiss watch, here it is AnTuTu October ranking of the best performing smartphones.

Leading the ranking we find the RedMagic 6 by Nubia, extremely interesting gaming smartphone with display with 165 Hz refresh. Nubia’s latest creation conquers the top with 858.734 points, far behind the runner-up: the ROG Phone 5 from ASUS which stops at “just” 821.339 points. In third place we find Realme GT with 810.510 points, while in the last position we find Sony Xperia 1 III 5G with 768.303 points. As expected, all ten high-end smartphones are equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Moving on to mid-range smartphones, in the first position we find Realme GT Master with 536.967 points, followed immediately after by two Xiaomi smartphones: Mi 11 Lite with 524.958 points and Mi 11 Lite 5G NE with 504.573 points. We report in the ranking some smartphones Samsung, Huawei, OPPO and even Google Pixel 5 in eighth position with OPPO Reno5 A rear with 376.110 points. Also in this case the processors of the US giant are the masters, but there are also some SoCs made by MediaTek and HiSilicon from Huawei.

Obviously the AnTuTu ranking of performing smartphones must be understood for what it is: a metric that highlights which are the most powerful devices in the high and medium range; the user experience is another matter, which very often is more linked to software-hardware optimization than to the mere power of the internal components.