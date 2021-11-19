here is the reason! Kessié, Leao, Ibra, Calabria, Florenzi… ”- SOS Fanta

The Milan returns to the field facing Fiorentina. On the eve of the Franchi away match, the Rossoneri coach Stephen Pegs spoke at the press conference offering training information and updates on injured players. Over all Doors Rebic, who will be out: he accused a physical problem in training this morning.

FIORENTINA – “Absences? I am always wary of teams that seem to be in trouble due to absences. It happened to us too but we found new energy. Fiorentina is a team with a strong identity, those who play always know what to do “.

VLAHOVIC – “He has grown a lot, when I coached him he was a boy but he showed good qualities”.

REBIC – “In today’s match he tried a heel strike and felt a pang. It will definitely be out. These are situations that can happen ”.

CALABRIA – “He didn’t want his injury. I hope to see him before the new year, playing every three days risks missing at least six games “.

LEAO – “He played little with Portugal, he was able to recharge his batteries and I saw him very well both today and yesterday. He is ready to make his contribution ”.

ITALIAN – “Italiano is an excellent coach and is continuing to grow. He is young but with clear ideas, he is doing an excellent job with Fiorentina “.

KESSIÉ – “I saw him well, his derby performance was judged for a single episode, in which he certainly could have done better but in the second half he improved. It is in good condition. Like him also Bennacer, Tonali and Bakayoko. I will try to choose well for who should start and who should take over ”.

IBRA AND GIROUD – “How can I choose between the two of them? The first evaluation is on the conditions. Who is better than the two plays and then I evaluate the characteristics of the opponents. It is valid for them as it is for everyone “.

FLORENZI – “Quarterback? I didn’t play him in that role because we had only Saelemerkers in front while we had Calabria and Kalulu behind. He is very smart. It can occupy many positions. It is growing as a condition, it is close to an optimal condition but its duration is not complete ”.

MESSIAS – “He is much better. I am happy with his return because he is showing me some interesting things. It is reaching the optimum condition. It has different characteristics from Saelemaekers and Diaz. He is a left-handed and we don’t have many in the offensive phase, he can give us other solutions ”.

RENEWAL – “My renewal? This is not the right time to talk about it ”.

