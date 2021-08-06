here is the remix of Save Your Tears with Ariana Grande

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have released the wonderful remix of Save Your Tears

With the release of the remix also came a cute animated video that portrays the two protagonists of the song. Who knows if there is also a real video in the works. In the meantime let’s enjoy this very successful remix

Here is the video of Save Your Tears

Translation Save Your Tears

Ooh (Ooh)

No, no, yes

I saw you dancing in a crowded room

You look so happy when I’m not with you

But then you saw me, I took you by surprise

A single tear falling from your eyes

I don’t know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Take me back because I want to stay

Save tears for another

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save tears for another day

I met you once under the Pisces moon

I kept my distance because I know that you

I don’t like it when I’m with anyone else

I couldn’t do anything about it, I made you go through hell

I don’t know why I run away (oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh boy, I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Boy, take me back because I want to stay

Save tears for another

I realize it’s too late

And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

I do not know why I run away (bum, bum, bum, bum, bum)

I’ll make you cry when I run away (save)

Save tears for another day (Ooh), ooh, girl (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, okay)

I said save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save tears for another day

Great news for fans of Canadian singer The Weeknd, comes a collaboration with Ariana Grande

He does not want to give up the success that is getting with Save Your Tears, and so The Weeknd decided to recruit a great female artist for the remix version of the single. The choice fell on Ariana Grande, also fresh from the release of the end of 2020.

The Canadian singer will merge his voice with Ariana Grande, and circulated a teaser of the upcoming collaboration

The couple already has a past of collaborations, among these certainly stands out the splendid “Love Me Harder”, in our opinion one of the most beautiful songs of the last 10 years.

We’ll see if the remix of Save Your Tears takes on new form with Ariana’s magical voice.