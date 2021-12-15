Sports

here is the report on Smalling and Zaniolo

Atalanta-Roma, these are the latest updates to report on the condition of several Giallorossi a few days after the complicated match with the Orobics.

In recent years, the trip to Bergamo has represented one of the most important obstacles for the Capitoline. Just think of the comebacks suffered, the controversies in the hotel that arose between Totti and Spalletti for the famous “card game” or, again, the unfortunate results of the last two seasons.

The charm of the match, net of the importance of the two teams and the value it will assume for the ranking, is also heightened by the different intertwining of the market in recent seasons. Think of the landing of Mancini and Ibanez, who over time became two columns for the Capitoline rearguard. Do not neglect the negotiations that did not go through for Karsdorp or, again, in the presence of Zappacosta among the ranks of Atalanta who, after a negative impact in the capital, is slowly rediscovering itself after years that are not exactly happy.

Finally, there is the explosion of one of the most important players of Rome, Leonardo Spinazzola, right in the Nerazzurri ranks, although his arrival involved an intertwining with Juventus. Without thinking too much about the past, in the meantime, we report the latest updates relating to next Saturday’s race.

Atalanta-Roma, the latest from Trigoria on Zaniolo and Smalling

Talking about the formations would undoubtedly be premature but it is right to tell you about the latest updates relating to Nicolò Zaniolo and Chris Smalling. The former had reported a muscle fatigue last Thursday while the former United left the field prematurely during the match with Spezia due to a problem that seemed to be worrying.

According to the latest news from Trigoria, however, the presence of both to face Gasperini’s battleship should not be in doubt. Both Chris c and Nicolò trained in a group. However, Carles Perez, El Shaarawy, Spinazzola and Pellegrini remain out.

