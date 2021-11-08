here is the roadmap of free content and the upcoming annual Pass – Nerd4.life

Back 4 Blood prepares to receive new content for free for all players and those of the Annual Pass. Turtle Rock Studios has unveiled the official roadmap updates coming in the coming months and there is really a lot of meat on the fire.

Free upcoming updates include a single player offline mode which will allow you to advance with the progress in the campaign, new cards, including a new type, functionality and an event for the holiday season, all in December. In 2022, a new level of difficulty will also arrive, a cooperative mode and much more.

Here is the full list of free updates:

Offline single player mode with campaign progress

New Supply Lines

Infested training area

Seasonal event for the holidays

New difficulty

New cooperative mode

New type of cards

New Player Cards and Corruption

Melee Updates

Various improvements and optimizations

Bug fixes

Back 4 Blood, the upcoming content roadmap

The roadmap also discloses Tunnels of Terror, the first expansion of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass that will be available in 2022. The DLC will add new content to the story, new playable Exterminators and Haunted, activities, weapons, cards and exclusive skins. More details will be revealed in the coming months. The Back 4 Blood Annual Pass is priced at $ 39.99 and includes two more expansions in addition to Tunnels of Terror. It is also included with the Deluxe Edition (€ 99.99) and the Ultimate Edition (€ 109.99).

Turtle Rock Studios recently announced that Back 4 Blood has reached 6 million players worldwide.