here is The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the new photo of the Netflix movie

Pending the arrival of the first trailer, Empire has exclusively released a new official look at Red Notice, awaited action adventure by Netflix which boasts among the protagonists an exceptional trio composed of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

The image, which you can find at the bottom of the news, shows the three actors respectively in the role of an FBI profiler, the most sought-after art thief in the world and a mysterious figure always linked to the world of art.

“I feel very, very lucky. Having all three of them together in the same movie is a bit like cheating.” stated the director Rawson Marshal Thurber in the Empire preview. “Chemistry isn’t just about writing or even directing, it’s about casting. Either you have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.

As the director explains, in the film “Dwayne plays an FBI profiler who specializes in art crimes. He’s on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the world’s most wanted art thief. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. they say … there will be some good ones. “

Red Notice will debut on Netflix on November 12, 2021. Meanwhile, the streaming giant has also unveiled the release date of Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.