Here is the schedule of flights from Cuba to Guyana and Venezuela in August

The Cuban airport company, ECASA, reported through its social networks the schedule of flights from Cuba to Guyana and Venezuela in August. Several Cuban airports were connected to these destinations so demanded by travelers from the Caribbean island.

Aruba Airlines It will continue to operate in August to Guyana from two Cuban air terminals in this way. José Martí International Airport (Havana): Friday to Georgetown. While from Camagüey, he will be arriving on Fridays from Guyana and leaving on Sundays for that same destination, vital for family reunification appointments, at least for the moment.

Fly Always, is another airline that will continue operating to Guyana from Cuba, with the following frequencies during the coming month, always from Havana, every Friday with direct connections to the capital of that country. In addition, it maintains connections to Suriname.

At the moment, the connections to Guyana from Cuba remain among the most demanded for these visa appointments to the United States, but soon, the United States Embassy in Havana reported that they will open the “parole” in the Cuban capital. , so the flow of Cubans to Guyana will decrease, as it should. Little by little, travel and residence procedures to the US will be carried out from Cuba.

FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA FROM CUBA

The Venezuelan airline Conviasa will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of August. José Martí International Airport (Havana): lMondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays arrive from Caracas. In addition to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, it leaves for Caracas.

Turpial Airlines will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the coming month. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Every Thursday to Valencia, Venezuela.

One of the novelties, this weekend, the Venezuelan state airline, Conviasa, inaugurated an air route between Caracas and the Chinese city of Guangzhou, which will be maintained as a stable flight per week. This confirms the expansion of Conviasa’s connections at an international level.