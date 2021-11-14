Business

Here is the secret of grandmothers to properly clean broccoli and cauliflower and eliminate the terrible worms

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
The cold season has arrived and with it also a great abundance of crucifers on the food banks. Crucifers are the huge family of vegetables that are home to real delights such as broccoli and cauliflower. These vegetables, in addition to being low in calories and rich in taste, are abundant in nutrients that could prove to be allies of health.

In fact, we could help ourselves to have brains and memories of steel thanks to these extraordinary allies of an always clear mind.

Oil free

However delicious they may be, these may harbor small pests, such as worms and moths, which we don’t always notice. These are not harmful to humans but, perhaps, that of worms is a side dish that we would gladly do without.

To effectively remove and eliminate them we will need a simple trick.

Unwanted guests

Especially when we buy very fresh or organic products, it is normal for small insects to sneak onto them. Do not panic, it is completely natural to find some parasites or their traces on fruit and vegetables, indeed it could be a good sign.

To eliminate them we will first have to dissect the various parts of broccoli and cauliflower by separating them from the central stem which, however, must not be eliminated. Better limit waste and discover these 3 ingenious ways to cook broccoli stems.

Once the small buds have been separated, they will need to be washed thoroughly, but simple running water is not enough. There are those who use a solution of water and vinegar to clean crucifers but be careful because this, given the acidity, could yellow the color of the vegetable.

Furthermore, again due to the pungent characteristics of the vinegar we could affect the flavor of broccoli and cauliflower. So what is the right method?

Here is the secret of grandmothers to properly clean broccoli and cauliflower and eliminate the terrible worms

To eliminate the small worms we will have to soak the broccoli and cabbage in plenty of water in which we will dissolve some salt. Salt, given its phenomenal antiseptic properties, will push worms, moths and cabbage out of vegetables in no time at all. After about 15 minutes, you will be able to see them floating to the surface. After the necessary time, we will rinse under plenty of cold water. Here is the secret of grandmothers to properly clean broccoli and cauliflower and eliminate the terrible worms.

Deepening

More than legumes and broccoli is this mistake that would swell the belly like a balloon

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know the eating habits and any intolerances of our readers and for this reason it is recommended to consult your doctor about foods that could cause damage to your health. In any case it is strongly it is recommended to read the warnings given HERE")

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

