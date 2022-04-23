Here is the secret of Lionel Messi’s mysterious tattoo: “He wears on his arm…”

Without a doubt, Lionel Messi is one of the most influential footballers in the world, because in addition to having a surprising talent and a very remarkable career, the Argentinian also stands out for leading a very adequate private life.

Lionel’s level of influence is so great that throughout his career he has had endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands in the world and this is something that has helped him supplement his incredible fortune of more of 600 million euros.

Another very personal detail of Lionel Messi is his tattoos, because their meaning has always caught the attention of fans, who want to know all the details about the mysterious designs that adorn the arm of the captain of the Argentine national team.

Messi is very religious and for this reason he wears on his arm the face of Jesus Christ, a rosary whose shape recalls the silhouette of Rosario (his hometown) and some ornamental motifs inspired by a stained glass window of the Sagrada Familia

Did Lionel Messi cover up his family’s tattoos?

“He also wears a watch on his arm, a symbol of passing time; a lotus flower, which grows in the least expected places, like his talent and a map of South America”commented Roberto López, his trusted tattoo artist, during an interview.

Lionel Messi also proudly wore his children’s names on his leg, but he hid them for personal reasons. Currently, he has a queen’s crown on his arm that matches the king’s crown that Antonela Roccuzzo, his wife, possesses.