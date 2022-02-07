Here is the secret that would detoxify the brain of toxins, eliminate waste and which would counteract these very serious health risks.

Like the rest of the body, the brain also needs to detoxify and cleanse itself of toxins. However, while for the intestine it is clear to us that this happens through nutrition, for the brain how does it happen? Of course, the latter also detoxifies through healthy nutrition and careful hydration, but there is much more to know. A specific way to achieve this very important result of eliminating toxic substances would be sleep. But what kind of sleep? Is it enough to sleep normally or is there something we need to know?

Well, several studies have shown that to purify and eliminate the “junk” from the brain you need only a deep sleep. In fact, sleeping well is essential to preserve brain functions, but also for the general health of the organism. This applies to both humans and animals. Not surprisingly, sleep disturbances have been found to cause learning, memory and concentration problems. In addition, they would impair immune functions and delay wound healing.

The importance of cleansing the brain

Deep sleep would have a great ability to remove waste from the brain. Among the latter, there are also toxic proteins, such as beta amyloid, present in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. This is reported by a new study conducted by Northwestern University which, like other previous ones, once again underlines the importance of sleep. So here’s the secret that would detoxify the brain and cleanse it of toxins. Furthermore, sleeping well would also keep other serious consequences away from the one just indicated. Consider that interrupted sleep would increase the following risks:

of damage to the heart;

it would increase the levels of corticosterone, which is the stress hormone, resulting in less production of new brain cells in the hippocampus;

it would compromise the ability to lose pounds and maintain a healthy weight;

it would accelerate tumor growth linked to melatonin production. This is because the latter inhibits the proliferation of some cancer cells;

it would increase blood pressure;

it would increase the risk of dying from any cause;

it could aggravate chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Here is the secret that would detoxify the brain of toxins, eliminate waste and which would counteract these very serious health risks.

On average, you should sleep at least 8 hours a night. However, as indicated, sleep must be of good quality in order to produce the purifying effect described. This means that it must be free of interruptions and disturbing elements. To understand, however, how many hours we need to rest well, we must listen to our body. So, if we still feel tired when we wake up, it could mean that we need to sleep more, or eat lighter foods. The same is true if we happen to yawn continuously throughout the day. Ultimately, only if we feel satisfied, calm and rested, will it mean that sleep has managed to purify the brain.

