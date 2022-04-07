here is the signal that comes from the nails

A signal that should not be underestimated coming from the nails can alert us to an upcoming heart attack. Paying attention to these signs helps us in prevention.

Is called digital hippocratism and consists of having swollen nails and it seems it could be the antechamber of problems cardiac and later heart attacks.

We must pay close attention to ours nails, from there starts the health of our body, like a mirror inform us of problems health that we are going through.

So if there are gods strange changes that we notice on our nails is a wake-up call that we should not underestimate.

Pathologies related to sick nails

If we notice a enlargement of the fingers and nails of the hands and toes we must assume that some health problem related to heart is in place. Specifically, the pathologies that can affect the body are the following:

HIV / AIDS, thyroid related disease, liver disease, lung disease, inflammatory bowel disease, heart disease.

There heart disease they are caused by the fat accumulated on arteries. If the arteries are blocked, they do not allow the regular flow of blood to the heart. Even the dizziness, vomiting and nausea are alarm bells of a malfunction of the heart that we must consider if they occur often.

For heart health we must learn to practice physical activity regularly and eat well and in a healthy way with nutrition rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains. It is advisable to limit red meat with a preference for white meat for better heart health

About the heart disease the flow of blood carrying oxygen to the heart is interrupted. When the breath or a pressure occurs at chest it means that the heart attack is coming and i. we must immediately alert ourselves.

The heart suffers when there is a slowdown in oxygen in the blood and the nails show this malfunction. So also the fingers and the nail swollen they are a clue not to be underestimated but we must act immediately because it means that oxygen does not reach the heart regularly.

Learn to observe ours nails it is fundamental, from them most of the health of the cardiac system.