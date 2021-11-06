News

here is the singer’s reaction to The Batman star



As fans continue to look forward to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Cardi B had the honor of meeting its protagonist Robert Pattinson, and the people of the web literally went crazy for the genuine reaction of the singer.

In a post shared on social media, the hip hop star was visibly happy and excited about the chance to meet the actor, of whom she is clearly a huge fan. In fact, Cardi B has revealed that she is a light-hearted teenager again at the sight of Robert Pattinson which he admired throughout his youth in the Twilight saga.

Recently, among other things, al DC FanDome they had to see the extraordinary trailer of The Batman, and during the panel dedicated to the film, the actor himself, in the company of the director Matt Reeves and her co-star Zoe Kravitz, discussed the superhero he had the honor and the burden to play.

“For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the most influential characters of the twentieth century”Pattinson said during The Batman featurette at the FanDome. “So many people connected on such a deep level and for so many different reasons. During the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew there was something radically different from anything with the Batman movies. made before “.

In short, we are all looking forward to seeing this movie, including Cardi B.

