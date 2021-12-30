here is the ‘smart’ shopping guide (also online)

Fashion is ready to take revenge on masks, sanitizing gels and tampons. While the infections increase and the Italians spend mind-boggling amounts on security systems to try in every way not to take Covid, the time has come when the “investments” are dedicated to the wardrobe: the winter sales. Thus the fashion hopes to give a swerve on the purchases of Italians. The Italian Fashion Federation and Confcommercio disseminate the calendar, region by region, of the 2022 winter sales. The regions, with the exception of Puglia, have announced the start dates of the 2022 winter sales. Most of the regions have chosen to keep the address of the 2016 Conference of Regions and, therefore, opt for the start of the end sales season starting from Wednesday 5 January 2022 (first working day before the Epiphany). Basilicata, Sicily and Valle d’Aosta are moving forward to January 2; while the municipalities (tourist and non-tourist) in Alto Adige are postponed to January 8 and March 5.

Winter sales, the dates region by region

Abruzzo: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Wednesday 2 March 2022

Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Sunday 6 March 2022

Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Thursday 31 March 2022

Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 February 2022

Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Friday 18 February 2022

Lombardy: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Marche: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Molise: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Puglia: Pending confirmation

Sardegnto: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022

Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 March 2022

Tuscany: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Umbria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 – Thursday 3 March 2022

Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Monday 28 February 2022

Trentino Alto Adige:

Bolzano, Oltradige and Bassa Atesina, Merano and Burgraviato, Valle Isarco and Alta Valle Isarco, Val Pusteria and Val Venosta – Saturday 8 January – Saturday 5 February 2022

Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara – Saturday 5 March – Saturday 2 April 2022

Tourist municipalities of Tires, Castelrotto, Renon, Ortisei, Santa Cristina, Selva Gardena, Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara, Stelvio, Maso Corto, Resia, San Valentino alla Muta – Saturday 5 March – Saturday 2 April 2022

Online shopping

And while the merchants give the starting dates of the promotions, more and more Italians decide to shop online. Thanks to the pandemic, the restrictions and the fear of getting infected, there are many who prefer to go shopping while staying comfortably at home. In this way you will lose the pleasure of trying on the clothes in the dressing rooms and touching the fabrics, but the web has equipped itself with a very easy and simple to follow returns and exchanges policy. Even online, the big brands start their sales following the calendar of official dates released by the Chamber of Fashion, but several e-commerce companies make it known that a few days before January 5th it will be possible to shop and save money.

The anti compulsive shopping rules

Sale very often means compulsive shopping with those crossed-out labels and those prices written in red block letters that know their bargain not to be taken. And if Rebecca Bloomwood is the teacher of “I must have it, I need it”, history teaches us that not everything is really necessary and sometimes the trader’s scam is artfully packaged just like the price. Small precautions are enough to follow in order not to fall into mistakes that we will regret. First of all, let’s find out about the price of the garment before the sales, so as to understand what real discount percentage has been applied. Try to check that the garment is that of the 2021-2022 season to avoid buying inventories of the megacities that magically curl up on store racks every year during the sales. Always check the garment carefully before buying it, thus avoiding taking a defective garment, which would then be difficult to change. And if you are a lover of virtual shopping, rely only on guaranteed sites. Finally, but actually it is to be done at the beginning, before taking a tour of the windows take a tour of your closet and see what you need … and something more.

Recommendations aside, Good Shopping to all