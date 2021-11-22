Business

Here is the Sondors Metacycle ready for production: the $ 5,000 electric motorcycle fills up with orders

In recent months we have talked to you several times about the electric motorcycle Metacycle than the American Sondors is about to launch on the market. It is a two-wheeler that since the first presentation has made a lot of talk about s, for the discrete specifications, the uncommon aesthetics, and the price of only $ 5,000 at launch. In the summer it looked like the bike could arrive earlier than expected, but Sondors had to retract and postpone the first deliveries.

On the occasion of the Los Angeles Auto Show the company presented the production version, with all the changes necessary to make the bike legal for road circulation. In reality it does not differ much from the prototype, maintaining its strongly distinctive line.

Thanks to images released by Electrek, we see the updated lighting, now more important and with larger turn signals, or even the new rear fender, which now integrates the license plate holder.

There are also differences in the electric motor, located in the rear wheel, which appears larger than in the prototype, and equipped with a two-piston disc brake. Sondors also offers us a first look at the new saddle, heavily criticized in the concept, now much thicker and with a more classic appearance.

Last component with changes, and not insignificant, the battery. It seems to be slightly more protruding, and there is a side door, which at first sight seems to be the socket for connecting a common household power cable. The battery from 4 kWh, can be recharged in about two and a half hours, with the 1.8 kW on-board charger, but this time can be reduced by also choosing the optional charger, which would be positioned in the empty niche created by the frame. In the same space you could also install an additional battery, which brings autonomy from about 130 km to almost double.

Sondors had promised the first deliveries by the end of 2021, and there is now very little time left to meet this timeline. The first 2,000 units will also be Signature Series, and will have the signature of the founder Storm Sondors.

