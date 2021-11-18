here is the standard version

PRICES IN THE USA – The electric crossover Fisker Ocean, presented in its final form at the Los Angeles Motor Show, will be built at the Magna plant in Graz, Austria, with the first 5,000 units to be offered starting from the end of 2022 in the launch version “Fisker Ocean One” which has a price in the US of 68,999 dollars (equivalent to almost 61,000 euros). Customers can already book it by paying a deposit of $ 250. It will then be available in other versions: Sport (from $ 37,499), Ultra ($ 49,999), Extreme ($ 68,999) and One ($ 68,999). The Fisker Ocean is also available in rental, with a monthly fee of $ 379 and $ 2,999 for activation, which includes 48,000 km per year.

DIFFERENT POWER AND BATTERIES – In addition to the technological equipment, the fittings of the Fisker Ocean they also differ in the chemistry of the batteries, which affects the range, and in the front or all-wheel drive (single or double engine). There Sport, front-wheel drive and single engine with a power of 275 hp and a 0-100 in 6.9 seconds, has a range of 400 km and is powered by a lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery supplied by the Chinese CATL.

The Fisker Ocean Ultra and theExtreme (the latter has the same technical specifications as the limited edition One), they have four-wheel drive and double engine with an estimated range, respectively, of 547 and 563 km; the first has 540 hp and a 0-100 of 3.9 seconds, the second 550 hp and a 0-100 of 3.6. Both will use CATL supplied Hyper Range battery packs with cells that have cobalt nickel manganese chemistry. All the Fisker Ocean they can also count on the silicon-carbide inverter, which ensures better thermal management.

INTERIORS FROM RECYCLED MATERIALS – The interior of the Fisker Ocean use many pieces made with recycled materials; the mats, for example, are made of plastic bottles and fishing nets, the dashboard of material made from T-shirts, the gasket around the rear window of reused tires. In addition to being vegan, the interiors are minimalist. In the central part of the dashboard we find a 17.1-inch screen that can rotate and switch from a standard mode, used when driving, to one called “Hollywood”, available when the vehicle is parked.

ADVANCED ADAS – The Fisker Ocean it is also equipped with various systems of driving assistance, enclosed in the Fisker Intelligent Pilot package, which includes a series of sensors including radar, ultrasonic sensors and cameras, which capture the information which is then processed by the central unit assisted by the software. Can not miss the automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.