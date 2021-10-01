here is the star of Aquaman with his children on the red carpet of No Time to Die [FOTO]

On the red carpet from No Time to Die there was also Jason Momoa: the actor appeared on the red carpet of the London premiere of the new James Bond film, held at the Royal Albert Hall in the British capital, in the company of his children Lola, 14 years old, e Nakoa-Wolf, 12 years old, had by his wife Lisa Bonet.

In London, the star of Aquaman is shooting the sequel to the DC cinecomic again directed by James Wan and titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom but, in the meantime, he also took the opportunity to accompany the offspring to the prestigious event.

Last August, on Entertainment Tonight’s microphones, Momoa said she hopes for one for her children life away from the Hollywood sirens and the world of acting: “One of them wants to be an actor and I’m not a big supporter. I don’t want them to. I do not know. I’ll do my best to keep them out of this. I love storytelling, I love theater, I like directing and cinema, but I just want them to do something else ».

“If they really want to do it, maybe … – had added the beloved star – But I don’t want them to be into acting. It’s very difficult for people and I don’t want them to suffer that kind of pressure. I’m tough, I can handle it, but I never want someone I love to go through this“.

Meanwhile, new rumors have come up recently Aquaman 2, scheduled for release in theaters a December 2022. The sequel will definitely see Jason Momoa in the role of Arthur Curry – HERE you can see the new costume – as well as the returns of Amber Heard like Mera e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the role of Black Manta. In recent days, however, another news about the cast of the film has also been relaunched.

To report the news is Variety, which cites Hong Kong media: it appears indeed that Nicole Kidman she could go back to playing the Queen of Atlantis Atlanna, mother of the DC hero. His return was not taken for granted and for this reason the rumor is welcomed in these hours with surprise by the fans (here all the details about it).

What do you think of Momoa’s words about acting to her children? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Photo: Getty (Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

Source: ET

