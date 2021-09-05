here is the stellar cast of the new chapter!

After the recent confirmation of the return of Ian McShane in John Wick 4, let’s go together to discover all the actors who will take part in the cast of the new chapter of the action saga starring Keanu Reeves, from the well-known faces of the franchise to the most anticipated new entry.

As for the returns, in addition to Reeves (John Wick) and McShane (Winston), the presence of Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick, who will reprise the role of King of the Bowery and Charon, the concierge of the Continental Hotel in New York, respectively.

To further embellish the cast we then find the Ip-man star Donnie Yen, Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Bill Skarsgård (IT), whose roles, however, have not yet been revealed. On the front of the villains, Marko Zaror (Machete Kills, Alita – Angelo della Battaglia) has been hired, who will play one of the main threats that the killer of Keanu Reeves will find on his way. At the bottom of the news you can find the recap of the cast published by IGN.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film went into production in June ahead of therelease scheduled for May 27, 2022. At the moment, some details on the plot have not yet been released, except for the fact that it will be set mainly in Berlin and Paris, with some scenes that will take place in Japan.

Speaking of the franchise, the impressive budget of the spin-off series The Continental has been unveiled.