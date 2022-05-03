Here is the strategy of the University of Trento, the offer to Medicina – Cronaca is strengthened

TRENTO. Three areas, four major themes and 52 actions, a synthesis of 178 proposals from the University.

Up to 10 million euros in the first 3 years and similar funds in the second three years for the budget which also enhances the investments made at the University by the Caritro Foundation and the Ministry of University and Research.

These are some numbers of the Strategic Plan of the University of Trento for the period 2022-2027.

The document, drawn up by the rector with the academic senate on the basis of the general criteria and financial constraints set by the university’s board of directors, is the result of just over a year of listening and discussion within the academic community and with the local area. . Adopted by the academic senate on April 27 and approved by the board of directors on April 28, today the Strategic Plan was presented to the university community.

To illustrate the contents the rector Flavio Deflorian with the vice rector for programming and resources Andrea Fracassowho oversaw the process of elaboration of the plan together with the Vice Rector for Didactics Paola Venuti and the Vice Rector for Research Francesca Demichelis.

The document defines three strategic areas: the first is teaching innovation and the consolidation of the Competence Center for Teacher Training (FormID).

The second is research, the third is the university’s commitment to support the territory and society: we will leverage on the table of teacher training and relations with the school (Firs) in collaboration with the FormID. There are four fundamental themes, called “strategic clusters”, ie well-being, skills, life sciences and medicine, sustainability.

On life sciences and medicine, the University wants to complete the single-cycle master’s degree in Medicine and Surgery and health professions and expand the training activity of other health professions in collaboration with academic and institutional partners.

The university also aims to become a national reference point for technological and interdisciplinary innovation in the medical field, confirming the attention to the transfer of knowledge and skills.