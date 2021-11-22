Health

here is the study – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno29 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read


The Covid it can also have repercussions on the physique of those who contract it, especially in a form that requires hospitalization or even intensive care. Once the positivity phase has been overcome, the diet can help you recover better and faster. To explain it to the Bbc has been Philip Calder, professor of nutritional immunology at the English University of Southampton: in practice, weight loss and general muscle weakness can occur during infections such as Covid.

For this reason the first advice offered by Calder is to foresee one high carbohydrate diet (pasta and bread above all) and also of proteins (such as yogurt, eggs, and nuts). Vitamins and minerals are also fundamental: “It is the factory workers who carry out all the processes and they are really important,” explained the teacher. More in detail, vitamins and minerals they are used to support the health system and help the body recover: so you have to consider a lot of fruit and vegetables.

Under-12 vaccine and myocarditis, here is the research on the reactions: the figures, how do we put them?

In addition, directives have been given regarding the loss of taste and smell, one of the typical characteristics of Covid. Even once the infection has been disposed of, the loss can remain: for this reason a real “training” has been devised, especially for the sense of smell. It consists in smelling the same smells twice a day: this operation must be done with intense concentration for at least four months, or in any case until you realize you have regained your normal senses.

Alzheimer's, the spray that cancels dementia: how the revolutionary drug works

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno29 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The tale of the cancer registry

1 week ago

Asp of Catania, open competition for 31 positions as medical director

3 weeks ago

“It does not give 100% security”

8 hours ago

The councilor dem who wants to “recover doctors and nurses among migrants”

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button