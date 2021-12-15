Here is the super-car from Rovereto: the Bermat GT-Pista is presented at the Agnelli museum in Turin – Rovereto

ROVERETO. Bermat, from Trentino to Turin to unveil the new GT-Pista sport car: the car designed in Polo Meccatronica, with various 3D printed components in the ProM Facility laboratories, will be presented on 17 December at the “Giovanni Agnelli” Auto Museum.

«Light as a gazelle, powerful as a spaceship»: this is how the new Bermat GT-Pista presents itself. The vehicle, designed by the innovative company of the same name based in the Polo Meccatronica in Rovereto, will be previewed on December 17 at the Turin Auto Museum.

The “track” version will be followed, in 2022, by road variants: endothermic and electric.







Lightweight and durable, the new sportcar has a carbon fiber bodywork, gullwing doors, 6-speed sequential gearbox with front engagement and a powertrain that allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4 seconds. “Made in Trentino”, and precisely in the ProM Facility prototyping laboratory, part of the interiors, in particular the articulation components of the steering column, the eyelashes for the headlights, the handles, the logos and the writings, all printed in 3D.

That oflawyer Matteo Bertezzolo, founder of Bermat, is a company in the literal sense of the term. It was 2008 when the great “subprime” mortgage crisis triggered in the United States arrived in Italy and then in the company for which he worked. The alternatives, at that point, were three: look for a new job, take up the profession or give up “To the fatal attraction for engines that I had since I was a child”.

This is how in 2015 Bertezzolo gave life to an innovative startup that sets itself an ambitious goal: to become a niche car manufacturer, offering medium-high-end customers the ability to customize every aspect, even mechanical, of their own through a special software. car, actually going to design it from scratch and thus making it unique and original.

Born within the accelerator Industrio Ventures and established in Polo Meccatronica, the startup, which has now become an innovative SME, has successfully closed two equity crowdfunding campaigns supported by Trentino Sviluppo as an institutional lender and today counts on important investments by Invitalia and other private investors who have made it possible to bring the work team to four people.







«Our most recent project – explains Matteo Bertezzolo – is an internationally patented micro modular frame which allows to optimize the construction project of two-seater sports cars, customizable at 360 degrees ».

The innovative frame was mounted on the new Bermat GT-Pista. The sportcar – whose name pays homage to the culture of Italian Gran Turismo – was built with the support of JAS Motorsport and the design of the Turin-based firm Camal.

The car will be presented next December 17th at the “Giovanni Agnelli” Auto Museum in Turin.

«Fundamental in the path – continues Bertezzolo – was the proximity of our headquarters to the ProM Facility laboratory. There are technologically advanced machinery, such as scanners, software and 3D printers that have helped us a lot in the design phase, but also in the construction of the components ».

The interiors of the new GT-Pista, in fact, in particular the articulation components of the steering column, the eyelashes for the headlights, the handles, the logos and the writings were 3D printed in the Rovereto laboratory, to which Bertezzolo continues to look ahead to new design evolutions for automotive components to be made with metal 3D printing.