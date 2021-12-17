here is the super-g, ‘Inner’ with 2 on birthday 37 and … 46!

At 11.45 the start on the Saslong: Christof Innerhofer first blue at the gate with a special helmet to celebrate Valentino Rossi. Casse follows him with 3 and wants a great race, Paris n ° 18 after the great expectations Odermatt (9) and Kilde (13). LIVE on NEVEITALIA.

It’s the day of the super-g in Val Gardena, everything ready in top weather conditions for the first of the two races on the Saslong.

The third specialty of the season, the first of the 2021/22 World Cup in Italy, is proposed precisely with the Azzurri at the start, considering that Christof Innerhofer has fished the bib n ° 2 and Mattia Casse, the best in Beaver Creek, has chosen the 3. “Inner” who will experience a special day: today it is 37 years for the South Tyrolean champion, who will compete with a special helmet dyed yellow and with the number 46, in homage to Valentino Rossi, and will try the masterpiece he touched on in 2018, when he was second behind Svindal in the last blue podium around here.

The favorites are the usual: Marco Odermatt, red bib, will start with the 9 immediately after the very dangerous Ryan Cochran-Siegle, then we will see with the 11 the world champion Kriechmayr, with the 13 Kilde who triumphed a year ago (then doing the encore downhill, already faster than everyone else in yesterday’s test), up to Mayer with 19 preceded by a number from Dominik Paris, eager to try despite the feeling with Saslong, as is known, is relative.

Men’s super-g of Val Gardena that you can follow on NEVEITALIA, starting at 11.45 with the FIS live timing service.

There are a total of seven Azzurri competing today on Saslong. “Gugu” Bosca with bib 32, then Lele Buzzi with 39, the rookie Matteo Franzoso will start with 45 and Matteo Marsaglia will have 50 on his shoulders.