Here is the super official soundtrack of “SING 2”
The official soundtrack of “Sing 2”, a new film by Illumination, Universal Pictures and Republic Records, is released in theaters starting December 22nd.
The official soundtrack consists of three completely unreleased songs: “Your Song Saved My Life” by U2, “Suéltate” by Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco, both already available on all platforms from November, and “Tippy Toes”, by Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU.
The original soundtrack of “Sing 2” also includes a special “Sing 2” mix of Bomba Estéro’s “Soy Yo” and a cover of Keke Palmer’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” ft. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon and Tori Kelly, in addition to the other songs featured in the film, to which international artists such as Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Elton John and Billie Eilish contributed.
THE TRACKLIST
Physical Album
1. Your Song Saved My Life (From Sing 2) – U2
2. Let’s Go Crazy – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll
3. Can’t Feel My Face – Kiana Ledé
4. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John
5. Heads Will Roll – Scarlett Johansson
6. Holes – Mercury Rev
7. bad guy – Billie Eilish
8. Sing 2 Audition Medley – Sing 2 Cast
9. Where the Streets Have No Name – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll
10. Higher Love – Kygo x Whitney Houston
11. There’s Nothing Holdin ‘Me Back – Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly
12. Suéltate (From Sing 2) – Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco
13. Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of – Scarlett Johansson
14. Soy Yo (Sing 2 Mix) – Bomba Estéro
15. A Sky Full of Stars – Taron Egerton
16. Could Have Been Me – Halsey
17. I Say A Little Prayer – Tori Kelly & Pharrell Williams
18. Break Free – Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll
19. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – Scarlett Johansson & Bono
20. Tippy Toes – Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU [BONUS TRACK]
21. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Keke Palmer feat. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Tori Kelly [BONUS TRACK]
Digital Album
1. Your Song Saved My Life (From SING 2) – U2
2. Let’s Go Crazy – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll
3. Can’t Feel My Face – Kiana Ledé
4. Heads Will Roll – Scarlett Johansson
5. Sing 2 Audition Medley – Sing 2 Cast
6. Where the Streets Have No Name – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll
7. There’s Nothing Holdin ‘Me Back – Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly
8. Suéltate (From Sing 2) – Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco
9. Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of – Scarlett Johansson
10. Soy Yo (Sing 2 Mix) – Bomba Estéro
11. A Sky Full of Stars – Taron Egerton
12. Could Have Been Me – Halsey
13. I Say A Little Prayer – Tori Kelly & Pharrell Williams
14. Break Free – Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll
15. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – Scarlett Johansson & Bono
16. Tippy Toes – Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU [BONUS TRACK]
17. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Keke Palmer feat. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Tori Kelly [BONUS TRACK]
THE FILM
During the holiday season, the next chapter in the hit Illumination franchise arrives, as Buster Moon and his stellar cast of artists prepare to launch their most dazzling stage show ever … all in the glamorous entertainment capital of the world, Redshore. City. There’s only one hitch: first they have to convince the loneliest rock star in the world, played by global music icon Bono, to join them. With more than 40 classic and contemporary hit songs, thrilling performances and breathtaking artistry, Sing 2 is an exciting reminder of the importance of dreaming big and the power of music to heal. Sing 2 features all the characters audiences fell in love with in the first film (voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Garth Jennings), plus additional characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, actors Bobby Cannavale and Letitia Wright and comedians Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. The film is written and directed by acclaimed director Garth Jennings and is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy.