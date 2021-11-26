Here is the super South African variant, stop flights. “Now vaccines for poor countries”





Scientists from South Africa have announced the detection of one new variant, called B.1.1.52 and also baptized as “super South African“. A new variant of Covid-19 which, according to experts, would present 32 different mutations in the spike protein. The” very high number of mutations “is attributed to the” exponential “increase in infections in the country. This fact shows once again how it is necessary to make the vaccine accessible even in poor countries, reducing its price which is now too exorbitant.

While the World Health Organization (WHO-WHO) has called an extraordinary meeting for today, “The European Commission will propose, in close coordination with the Member States, to activate the emergency brake to interrupt air travel from the southern African region due to the B.1.1.529 variant of the coronavirus, so wrote the president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

In the meantime, some countries have decided to introduce measures to avoid “import”. The UK has already taken measures, closing the borders to six African countries: in addition to South Africa, flights from Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana have been suspended. Holland And Belgium they should decide today new restrictive measures designed to contain the contagion. Me too’Austria from November 27th prohibits entry from seven southern African countries: South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland). Austrian citizens will be able to return home, but they will have to abide by strict quarantine rules that include ten days of isolation, a molecular swab on arrival and the completion of the registration.

In addition to the stop of flights, a ban on entry into Israel of citizens of those countries and quarantine has been introduced (7-14 days) in special facilities for returning Israelis, including the vaccinated. The decision was made by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in agreement with health experts, who promised to continue monitoring the situation and prevent the spread of the new variant in Israel. But in the meantime, in the country, a case of contagion has already been recorded in a traveler who has returned from Malawi, while the suspicions on the presence of the South African variant on two others are expected to be clarified.

As for theItaly Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced that he “signed a new ordinance banning entry into Italy to anyone who has been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini in the last 14 days. Our scientists are at the I work to study the

new variant B.1.1.529. In the meantime, let’s follow the road of maximum precaution “.

These announcements come as several European countries, including France and Portugal among the latter, are stepping up their measures to fight Covid-19 due to a surge in the epidemic in Europe itself. A context that feeds fears of a possible slowdown in economic growth in the face of rising inflation. The nightmare of the super South African variant also weighs down oil prices. Futures on the WTI contract traded in New York fell by about 3.5% to 75.66 dollars a barrel, while Brent is -2.83% at 79.92 dollars.

“Now vaccinate poor countries too”

The arrival on the scene of the South African variant also reopens the debate on vaccination for all and the costs of the vaccine. If you want to block the circulation of the virus worldwide and the proliferation of new variants in the five continents, which then quickly arrive in rich countries, there is only one way: to allow all nations, even the poorest, to be able to have doses of Pfizer at affordable prices. The logic cannot be just that of profit, in the interest of all.

Sara Albiani, head of the global health sector at Oxfam Italy, and Rossella Miccio, president of Emergency.

“Last March – they recall -, we conducted a survey by interviewing 77 epidemiologists from 28 countries around the world. The vast majority of them had stated that if vaccination coverage had not been increased globally, vaccine-resistant variants of the virus could have arisen. 2/3 of them had warned that there was only 1 year available so as not to nullify the effectiveness of the vaccines and contain the mutations of the virus “.

“There is still no evidence on the danger of the new variant B.1.1.529, nor on the efficacy of vaccines in countering it – continue Albiani and Miccio -, but it is certain that the widespread alarm today is the result of the short-sighted policy with which we have so far the issue of access to vaccines in the world is addressed. As long as only a part of the world population is vaccinated, the virus will have the possibility to circulate, to replicate quickly and therefore to mutate.. Right now, the millions of people who have already been vaccinated in the US, UK or Italy, where the third dose campaign has already started, feel safer. However, the risk remains very high that without a radical change in current policies, all the efforts made so far could be in vain. Making vaccines accessible even in poor countries means today more than ever to protect us all“.