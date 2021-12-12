Here is the surprising and unexpected list of the ten most loved films by fans in 2021

At the end of the year it is known that the budgets are almost a must and not only for the personal goals achieved, but also for the films. After 2020, a very difficult year for almost all sectors due to the pandemic including cinema, things have slowly restarted and the films have returned to theaters. 2021 was therefore the year of great and highly anticipated productions, postponed due to a pandemic, that fans were able to see on the big screen. But which were the most popular films? Let’s find out together the surprising list of the most loved films of 2021 by fans.

Among the releases of this 2021 there are highly anticipated names including the Zack Synder’s Justice League, the director’s original project that after several obstacles he managed to realize; The Suicide Squad and the live action on Cruella DeMon, Cruella played by Emma Stone.

Here are the Top 10 Movies of 2021 based on IMDb user popularity. 🎥✨ Did your favorite make the list? ⁣ https://t.co/TiKvPiXAk5 pic.twitter.com/KYRf2UKwDl – IMDb (@IMDb) December 8, 2021

Fan favorite 2021 movies: Dunes in first position

The new MCU films cannot be missing from the list. In July the film about Natasha Romanoff was released, Black Widow, which allowed us to find out more about the Avenger’s past. In September, however, a new Shang-Chi character was introduced to us, with his own Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings. But undoubtedly the most anticipated title was Eternals, directed by Academy Award-winning director, Chloe Zhao, with a stellar cast. Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington and Salma Hayek play the role of the Eternals, in a film with a different but undoubtedly interesting style.

But the first place in the ranking drawn up by IMDb of the most loved films of 2021 by fans, is the film Dunes. The first chapter of the Frank Herbert saga, adapted by Denis Villeneuve, was a huge success, both at the box office and among fans. Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya enchanted the spectators with the stories of their characters on the planet of Arrakis. A film not only with a complex and accurate world-building but also with important reflections on climate change. All definitely unmissable titles and to be recovered as soon as possible!