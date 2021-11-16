here is the team to avoid in the playoffs

It’s a Roberto Mancini clearly embittered what is back on today 0-0 With the’northern Ireland which cost theItaly the direct qualification to World Cup 2022.

The Italian coach, who ended up on trial like many of his players for the performances provided in the last few matches that were used to snatch the world championship pass, admitted that this first phase did not go as he hoped but also reiterated his confidence in view of the playoffs March when, in his opinion, there will be absolutely a bugbear to avoid.

The intersection to avoid for Italy

In the urn of the teams that the Italian national team could draw in the play-offs there are already very fearsome and insidious teams but, according to Mancini, there is one in particular that it would be better not to draw.

“Who would I avoid in the playoffs? If we have all the players available we can meet anyone, it’s not a big problem. If we really have to remove one, I say the Portugal, because it would be a tough challenge for both teams, but for the rest we can face anyone”Said the coach reiterating how that of physical problems has been and will always be an important variable.

“The biggest problem, which also concerns all the national teams, is represented by the many injuries had at a decisive moment. The condition was not the best, but we will not give up on what has happened in recent weeks ”continued the national team coach during the presentation of the book“ The Return of the Gods ”staged today at the Social Football Summit 2021.

A bitterness to be quickly erased

The event represented an opportunity to obviously also return to what happened against Northern Ireland and, in general, to take stock of a goal that can still be achieved.

“TO Belfast it wasn’t a good match. This morning I thought back to the race, but we have already experienced many similar situations by players and then by coaches. There are times when things don’t go well, but they continue to be very confident and this will give us something more to have our say. We come from 40 games with only one defeat, we have to always think positively”Declared the former Inter coach.

“We thought we were already qualified for the World Cup, but you have to know accept the verdict of the field even when it is negative. We still have possibilities and we will play them: if there was to be a negative moment, better now than in March or later at the World Cup “.

Mancini remains optimistic about Italy’s chances

Mancini therefore tried, while admitting the recent difficulties, to see the glass half full, hoping that in March the technical-environmental situation is different from that experienced against Swiss and Northern Ireland.

“In the two games against Switzerland we have suffered nothing, but unfortunately penalties are wrong. In the summer we won a European championship on penalties, this time it went like this, it can happen. Now we have to regain our strength and prepare for March ”.

It will therefore be important for the coach of the national team to raise the morale of the blue group in the coming months and rediscover the certainties that allowed Chiellini and his teammates to graduate in the summer as European champions.

“We didn’t win the European Championship by chance. I believe a lot in my boys, I understand that there are moments when you can’t give your best: mine optimism for the qualification for the World Cup comes from the consideration that we are agreat team”Concluded Mancini.

OMNISPORT