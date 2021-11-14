After spending a good part of the summer defending hair from chlorine and sweat, we must also take action against winter. In fact, it is wrong to think that only the hot season can damage our hair. Even the general winter puts his effort into trying to knock out our beloved hair. In fact, few people know that the sebaceous glands stop producing sebum, and therefore making the hair grow under a certain temperature. That’s why we should never underestimate the importance of canopy care throughout the time of the year. And here’s the thing we should never do after a shower for the health and beauty of our hair.

Once again, nutrition counts

Before seeing a fundamental step in maintaining healthy hair, let’s remember about nutrition. Once again, in fact, an important part of our body is affected by what we eat. And if we want to keep our hair healthy, as science points out, we should never give up on:





vitamins such as B, C and E, specifically;

minerals such as zinc and selenium, real allies of the hair;

omega 3 fatty acids that protect and shield the hair structure, giving it nutrition.

Here is the thing we should never do after a shower for the health and beauty of our hair

In summer it never happens to rinse your hair with water that is too hot. Indeed, we tend to look for it lukewarm, if not fresh, for a sense of general well-being. In winter, however, the pleasure of a nice hot shower after a cold day is truly relaxing. As well as immersing yourself in a hot, steaming and perhaps perfumed bath. Beware, however, that as experts point out, rinsing your hair with boiling water could cause irritation. Not only that, because it happens exactly the opposite of what we saw at the beginning of the article. If temperatures that are too cold block the sebum, those that are too hot would send it into excess production. Nor would that be good for the health of our hair.

What happens when rinsing with cold water

Especially sportsmen, after the competition, have the habit of rinsing their hair with cold water. This is not a bad habit, quite the contrary. If we are not too afraid of the cold, we should remember that this type of rinse creates a barrier against impurities. This happens because, in an absolutely natural way, the pores of the skin in contact with cold water close. In this way they would close the passage to the impurities that would instead like to take possession of our hair. And if we have always admired the long hair of Indians, here is the secret in our study.

Deepening

Strong and shiny hair like American Indians with these two beneficial plants