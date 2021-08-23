here is the top 5 of the most “cheap” ones

From Tom Cruise to Elon Musk, from Katy Perry to Sylvester Stallone: ​​this is what happens when a star puts their villa up for sale.

Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Katy Perry, Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey. What do all these stars have in common? A villa to scream of course. Only imaginable mansions for those who have not reached that rank, including swimming pools, customized gyms, hobby rooms as large as apartments and, in some cases, even more eccentric details. Exotic aviaries perhaps or astronomical observatories and (almost) everything that the imagination can produce. Sure, maybe not the tiger that in the movie Hangover Mike Tyson would have had it in his Las Vegas mansion.

A villa of this kind is naturally unapproachable. Guided tours may perhaps lead you to see them from the outside but otherwise you have to let your imagination run wild. Unless the owners themselves reveal some details, posting some photos or shooting a video from the inside. Very often, unless you’re a real fan, it is not even known where the stars of cinema, music or sport really live. The fact remains that some contexts, such as Michael Jackson’s legendary Neverland ranch, are truly One Thousand and One Nights.

Loading... Advertisements

The vip and the villa for sale: what is needed to buy it

What could happen if the VIP decides to put his villa up for sale? Or one of many, of course. Certainly, to take a look at the prices, it would be necessary to be at least great entrepreneurs to be able to even get close to them. However, for those with some curiosity to satisfy, here is the top 10 of the most famous residences offered for sale by their owners. In front of everyone there is Tom Cruise, with its Colorado Ranch: $ 39.5 million as a home base, for 130 hectares, helipad and snowmobile trail. To follow, none other than the residence of United States Vice President Kamala Harris: 100 square meters double height for 490 thousand dollars in 2004. Now it is worth 800 thousand.

READ ALSO >>> Chiara Ferragni, crazy expenses for a 650 sqm villa: overwhelmed by controversy

If you appreciate the west coast, look at Sylvester Stallone’s mansion in Beverly Park, near Los Angeles. Two thousand square meters to 70 million. We also stay in Los Angeles with Katy Perry, in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood. 62 million for 400 square meters. Elon Musk, on the other hand, is selling one of his futuristic houses for 31 million. A bargain, considering that the South African billionaire owns a row of villas for nearly $ 100 million. This is located in San Francisco and offers 15,000 square meters, nine bathrooms, gardens and a megapool. Who knows it might not be of interest …