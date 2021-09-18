here is the tracklist of the album Revelación

written by Roberta Marciano





March 3, 2021



Selena Gomez released the official tracklist of his next EP, Revelation. The first work entirely in Spanish for the singer who has already shared with her fans 2 of the 7 songs of this new album and a third is about to arrive.

This is the collaboration with Dj Snake, with whom the former Disney starlet had already had the opportunity to work for the song Taki Taki. The new single will be released on March 4th while the album is due out on March 12th.

Here is the complete tracklist of Selena Gomez’s new album

1. De una vez

2. Buscando Amor

3. Baila Conmigo w / Rauw Alejandro

4. Give it to ft. Myke Towers

5. Vicio

6. Adios

7. Selfish Love feat. Dj Snake

If 2020 had been full of plans for Selena Gomez, 2021 is no less. After announcing the second season of Selena + Chef, her culinary reality show, and having launched a capsule collection with her Rare Beauty, she is also ready to throw herself back into the music industry just one year after the release of the successful album. Rare. To this is added his film activity which he has resumed in recent months.

And we are sure that more surprises will come soon. In fact, there are rumors of another album already for the end of 2021.