Here is the trailer for Nicolas Cage’s new horror film

Willy’s Wonderland Trailer

Eagle Pictures has published online the first Italian trailer of Willy’s Wonderland, the new insane horror movie starring Nicolas Cage which will debut on demand from 12 August and on DVD and Blu-ray from 15 September.

Below is the trailer:

In a remote village in the deepest of America, a man (Nicolas Cage) punches all the wheels of his roaring Camaro and is forced to become the keeper of Willy’s Wonderland, a disused and dilapidated place that was once frequented by local families: a finished cleaning, your car will be refurbished. He does not in the least imagine that the diner is cursed and that its mechanical puppets guard, among their gears, the souls of a sect of Satanist serial killers who long ago sowed panic in the area. For the new keeper of the place all this will turn into a gory bloodshed as well as a fun without equal …

Loading... Advertisements

See also

The film is written by GO Parsons and directed by Kevin Lewis. In the cast in addition to Nicolas Cage we find Emily Tosta, Ric Reitz, Chris Warner, Kai Kadlec, Christian Del Grosso, Caylee Cowan, Terayle Hill, Jonathan Mercedes, David Sheftell And Beth Grant.