here is the trailer for Night Teeth

In recent days we have seen the double of Megan Fox in the remake of a scene from Jennifer’s Body, but the “original” actress is about to make her debut in a new horror film. This is Night Teeth, directed by Adam Randall, which will be streaming on Netflix from next October 20th.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform released the official trailer of the film, which is also visible in the news.

Night Teeth stars Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr), who, accompanying two mysterious women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) on a party in Los Angeles, realizes that not everything is as it seems, and discovers that the two passengers are actually of the bloodthirsty monsters. Thus he finds himself, according to the official synopsis, “suddenly hurled into their cryptic underworld on a mission to save his city from a bloodbath.”

Megan Fox He plays one of the vampires who rule the city, in a cast that sees the presence, among others, of Sydney Sweeney, Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) and Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead).

For Jennifer’s Body actress e Transformers this is not the only upcoming movie. In addition to Night Teeth, in fact, Megan Fox will be with Tyson Ritter in Johnny & Clyde, a modern reinterpretation of the story of Bonnie and Clyde.

