here is the trailer for the movie inspired by the TV series with Will Smith

Despite being inspired by the comic series that brought Will Smith’s face into the homes of Italians – and beyond – in the 1990s, “Bel-Air” actually tells the dramatic implications of the same story.

From the outskirts of Philadelphia to the very rich Bel-Air

In 2019 it was made by Morgan Cooper a short, which has received over six million views, entitled “Bel-Air” and which appeared as a real reinterpretation of the famous TV series of the nineties, “Willy, the prince of Bel-Air”, but in a version dramatic. The short immediately attracted Will Smith, whose career was launched by the well-known sit-com, and who took inspiration from it for the realization of the reboot series that will debut in the States on February 13th.

In the new show, Willy, played by Jabari Banks, will be the protagonist of a story in which two very different worlds – that of West Philadelphia and that represented by the acting villas of Bel-Air – collide. The young man is confronted with a second chance as conflicts, emotions and prejudices stir within him.

The cast of the series includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones; while the behind-the-scenes team includes TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson.

The trailer

“Bel-Air,” produced by Will Smith, will be available in three episodes starting February 13 on Peacock. Given Peacock’s agreement with Sky and NOW TV, this should mean that it will also be visible in Italy. Each episode will last an hour and will be, as the official presentation says:

“A reinvented vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into inherent conflicts, emotions and prejudices that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still offering swagger and fun nods to the original show.”

Roberta Rosella

11/01/2022