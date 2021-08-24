here is the trailer for the second season

Times have changed, the bubble has shattered and the balance has to be strengthened and re-established. The second season of The Morning Show, the acclaimed Apple Originals series that will return on September 17 on Apple TV + with the first episode (the other nine will be released weekly every Friday), it picks up where we left off: with two conductors tired of bowing to a system in which men have always done what they wanted without paying the consequences and who are committed to lay the foundations for a new order.

Since Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) have decided to break the silence live, at UBA nothing is the same as before.

Once the masks are off, the world of The Morning Show it changes, evolves and knows well that it can no longer pretend nothing has happened by turning away. Together with the very confirmed cast of the first season, from Aniston and Witherspoon, here also in the role of producers, to Steve Carell, from Billy Crudup to Mark Duplass, there are, however, many new elements: from Greta Lee in the role of Stella Bak, a prodigy of the tech world who joined the UBA team, Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; by Hasan Minhaj who plays Eric Nomani, a new team member of the Morning Show, to the Emmy winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the seasoned chairman of the UBA board of directors. Valeria Golino also closes the circle in the role of Paola Lambruschini, a documentary director, and the great Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a new UBA presenter.

From an idea of ​​Kerry Ehrin, who is also showrunner and executive producer, The Morning Show is produced by Michael Ellenberg with Media Res, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn, on behalf of Echo Films, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, with Hello Sunshine, and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes. The first season was worth a Billy Crudup Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, plus a Critics Choice Award. Thanks to the interpretation of Alex Levy Jennifer Aniston has, instead, obtained a SAG Award for the best interpretation in a drama series. The series also received a Television Critics Association nomination for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

