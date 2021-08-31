here is the trailer of the series with Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick escapes with a sex doll in the first trailer of the series Dummy, by Quibi

A lot of people would go crazy to find out that their partner has a sex doll. Anna Kendrick instead he runs away from home with her. A little confused? Then it’s best if you check out the Quibi series trailer Dummy, definitely extravagant. The comedy will be launched next week. In the series Anna Kendrick plays Cody, an aspiring writer in crisis who accidentally runs into her boyfriend’s bedmate (Donal Logue), a doll. Things start to get really weird though when the doll starts talking (voiced by Meredith Hagner). Among his pearls of wisdom: “I got news for you, baby, we’re all sex dolls until we overthrow the patriarchy.”

“Fantastic”replies Cody. “You are a feminist sex doll.” Her therapist encourages her to accept the doll, so the two set off on a road trip. Directed by Tricia Brock, who is also executive producer along with Kendrick, Dummy will be previewed April 20 on Quibi, the new digital platform by Jeffrey Katzenber and Meg Whitman. The series was created by Cody Heller, who was inspired by her relationship with boyfriend Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty, Community).