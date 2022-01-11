here is the trick to always have it at hand

Let’s see together the fastest method we can use to always have our Green pass at hand.

In this time, as we know perfectly well we have to show our Green Pass to do various daily activities.

But there are some tricks we can use to always have this document within reach, without going every time to the morbid search.

Have our copy, on our electronic products it is really very useful, but many of us also have our hard copy with us, because as they say, you never know!

Green Pass like having it always at hand

One of the methods we recommend is to download it in your photo gallery, and in this way we would always have it with us.

But the extra piece of advice we give you is to mark this image as a favorite, so we avoid browsing our gallery, among all the photographs we have.

We then also at our disposal the application by the state, ie IO and Immune, and for this reason we try to have it always working, because the password periodically expires.

Then there are some very special methods, for example someone decided to save the image as a mobile screen.

In our opinion, although particular as a choice, it is the fastest one you can have to have your green pass always at hand.

It is possible to make this choice both for those who have Android and Ios products, although obviously the basic steps to do so change between the two.

For those who have a Android product then you can also download the Stocard application that allows us to download the Green Pass and save it quickly.

Once downloaded we have to upload it under the Covid heading, and then we could choose both the color, moreover there is the possibility of uploading several, also identifying them with different colors.

Even with Apple products it is possible to do it with the App notes, scanning the various documents from time to time, always putting the name if we have to save more than one for our family.

Now you have no more excuses for not always having your green pass at your disposal which is really useful these days to have it always next to you.