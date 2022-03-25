here is the trick to really lose weight

Banana boiled together with cinnamon are excellent allies for physical health. With more effective effects than drugs. Let’s see how.

Through the reproduction and restoration of cells, the sleep it is an important phase of our day and for ours health. The pulsation and the pressure fall, i muscles they relax, sleeping is definitely an extreme situation Welfare for the physical.

The lack of sleep it also affects the body and the excessive production of cortisol what makes us put on weight. Also fundamental for the health of the brain since rest then helps to improve our awakening concentrationi reflexesthe memory and the coordination of movements.

For those who suffer frominsomnia and fails to remedy this discomfort with the firmaci here is a very useful and natural recipe. The cinnamon powder, 1 banana and 1 liter of water.

The proceeding envisages placing a boiling water, add the banana and let it cook for 10 minutes. Let it rest. When the liquid is warm, filter it and then add the cinnamon. To have any effect on sleep you have to drink it everyday for a week At least one’now before to go to sleep.

What are the benefits of this compound? Both banana and cinnamon have countless property. There cinnamon it is a very precious spice that balances the sugars in the blood, ally of digestion he was born in low cholesterol. In fight againsthypertension, improves the breathing in addition to the circulation and flow of the blood. Even the enzymes present in the banana help the digestion.

The banana and cinnamon mixture has a sedative capacity which stimulates rest and promotes sleep. In addition, the presence of potassium in the banana keeps it under control blood pressure and the heartbeat.