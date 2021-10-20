here is the true story that inspired the film with Denzel Washington

Tonight it airs on Iris John Q, the 2002 film directed by Nick Cassavetes starring Denzel Washington that tells the story of an honest man who ends up becoming a criminal in order to guarantee a heart transplant for his son.

The film had a strong impact on public opinion in the United States that has always grappled with the complex issue of health and takes its cue not only from real news events but also from the director’s personal experience.

This story is in fact inspired by the story of Henry Masuka, a 26-year-old Canadian who came with his son to the emergency room on New Year’s Eve. The man was forced to wait a long time before he could receive assistance and in a panic he decided to take a doctor hostage. In a short time the special forces arrived and shot the father of the child in an attempt to free the doctor.

The heart problem of the child protagonist of John Q, however, is inspired by the private life of Nick Cassavetes. The director is in fact very sensitive to health care problems having had to face many operations with his daughter for a small heart defect. Interviewed on this story he in fact said: “When your daughter is a week old and she has to go to the operating room and the doctors come in and say, ‘Give her to us’ … when the time comes when you give her to them and she might come back, like never coming back … it’s terrible if I couldn’t pay for her care, the sense of guilt would kill any man “.