For a correct diet, it is not enough to vary with the foods and preparations we make at each main meal. In fact, it is also important to consume seasonal foods. Especially in the case of fruit and vegetables, experts recommend always eating products that are grown on the national territory. Basically, to be sure of their origin and to make the most of their beneficial properties it is important to consume something that grows in that particular seasonal period. Cabbage and fennel, for example, are perfect foods for these months, as local products can be found until about May.

Here is the very easy salad to prepare in just 5 minutes rich in vitamins and minerals for heart and bone health that will conquer the whole family

Red cabbage is packed with nutrients, especially when eaten raw. Rich in vitamins C and K, but also in vitamins B6 and A. as well as in potassium, fiber and carbohydrates. It would also help fight inflammation and reduce associated pain and swelling. As well as contributing to heart and bone health. Finally, it would help improve bowel health, ensuring regularity against constipation and obstruction.

Fennel is also rich in vitamins A, E, K and B6. As well as calcium, phosphorus, sodium, magnesium, iron and zinc. It is low in calories and has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Furthermore, it is potentially useful for the body due to its antioxidant properties. With the warm season comes, therefore, the time for some super tasty dishes ready in no time, today we will see the recipe for a salad rich in vitamins and minerals.

All we need for preparation

Ingredients needed for 4 people:

¼ of red cabbage;

2 fennel;

200 g of peeled shrimp;

olive oil;

balsamic vinegar;

salt and pepper.

The first thing to do is to cook the peeled shrimp. Let’s sear them a couple of minutes on each side with a drizzle of oil in a pan over medium-high heat and put them aside. Then we wash and cut the purple cabbage and fennel. We try to cut them finely so that the flavors of both blend together. Then we combine the ingredients all together. Sauces and spices can also be added to flavor the salad. We can do it with pepper or thyme, for example. While the sauces that best go with shrimp could be pink sauce or yogurt. In short, we leave a lot of room for imagination and our tastes and we will see that it will become a very tasty dish. Here is the very easy salad to prepare in just 5 minutes, rich in nutrients that are very useful for the health of our body.