here is the video on the official circuits, published by Sony – Nerd4.life

Gran Turismo 7 returns to show itself with a new one video diary on circuits, this time officially disseminated by Sony on its social channels, after a first appearance through a leak which then led to its removal.

This is one of the videos that had emerged ahead of its time last week, now published in official form in all its glory. Again, the video is commented on by the words of Kazunori Yamauchi, which is the common thread to all the recent videos that have emerged so far of Gran Turismo 7, as director.

Entitled “Tracks”, the video focuses precisely on the tracks, that is the circuits on which players are called to compete within Gran Turismo 7. As explained by Yamauchi, Polyphony Digital uses a system of laser scanning high precision to capture any aspect of a real circuit and then be able to reproduce it in 3D with the game engine.

The creator of the series said he was very satisfied with the results achieved, claiming that with Gran Turismo 7 the level of realism it is “tangible”, also considering the variations applied by the weather conditions, between lighting and various meteorological agents.

Yamauchi reported that his favorite track is the Nürburgring, the famous German circuit that represents a sort of Mecca for car enthusiasts, on which the director has personally raced even in reality.

Just two days ago the trailer dedicated to car tuning was released, continuing the presentation path of the different aspects of Gran Turismo 7.