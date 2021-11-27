Here is the vintage camper that costs only 4 thousand euros, and will carry out your holidays in style

Let’s face it, the camper is a dream. It is no coincidence that the Americans call it a “motorhome”, that is, a motor home. Traveling by camper means, seriously, being able to have the comfort of your own home, with your own pillow and the food chosen by your trusted greengrocer, always at hand, even 900 kilometers away from home.

This is why the camper is so loved, and not only by Italians but by all Europeans and Westerners. In the end it is a hymn to unregulated travel, done without booking anything in advance, but at the same time a great way to stay lazy and fond of your habits. In short, it’s the best there is.

The camper, however, has that flaw we know, and that is the price. There is nothing you can do about it, someone thinks, giving up immediately to buy it, yet it is not like that. There are several ways to avoid exorbitant prices and enjoy long weeks of driving between beaches and woods.

One option would be to buy the so-called mini-campers, i.e. the tiny ones and which, in fact, are cars converted (standard or not) into campers. Yes, because it is enough to remove the rear seats and arrange a nice queen size bed, complete with drawers, lights and mosquito nets, and that’s it. But there is a better way: the vintage camper.

In Italy we are spoiled for choice: there are the old Fiat Ducato, indestructible and beautiful, with those square and regular shapes. And some cost as little as 4,000 euros.

Second-hand campers from the 1990s or early 2000s are a real trend, especially among vintage car lovers, among young people (for reasons of price) and among those who love that era. And they actually have their merits.

Not only, in fact, we are talking about very cheap vehicles, but also about campers that have a solidity, quality and timeless style. In addition to the Duchy there are many others, the so-called embarrassment of choice. Also because let’s face it, who wouldn’t want a camper for the price of a scooter?

