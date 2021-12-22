Here is the “voice” of Jupiter’s largest moon, NASA’s Juno probe recorded the noises of Ganymede

There NASA recorded “noises” coming from Ganymede, the largest moon of Jupiter. The “voice”Of the largest natural satellite in the Solar System was captured by the probe Juno during the last close flight 7 June, at a distance of 1,038 kilometers. Obviously the sound as we know it on Earth is not transmitted and therefore the ones that have been picked up are electromagnetic waves.

The record of electromagnetic emissions was then converted into one 50 second audio track that the Space Agency published at the meeting of theAmerican Geophysical Union together with the most detailed map ever obtained of Jupiter’s magnetic field, made thanks to the data collected in the course of 32 orbits performed by the probe. Just having translated the electromagnetic data into audio signals can help their understanding, facilitating the identification of details that could otherwise escape.

The body Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute, scientific director of Juno explains that “if you listen carefully, you can hear the sudden transition to higher frequencies around the middle of the recording, a sign of entering a different region of the magnetosphere of Ganymede”. According to the physicist and astronomer William Kurth of the University of Iowa, “it is possible that the change in frequency undergone after the close encounter is due to the transition from the illuminated face of Ganymede to the one in shadow”.

The Juno space probe was launched in theAugust 2011. Since its entry into Jupiter’s orbit in 2016 it has collected a lot of data on the magnetic field and atmosphere of the gaseous planet. The latest map of Jupiter’s magnetic field, the most detailed to date, shows that something has changed over the five-year mission: the Great Stain Blue (the large magnetic anomaly near the equator) is moving eastward at about 4 centimeters per second. The data also indicate that Jupiter’s dynamo (i.e. the mechanism that generates the magnetic field) is located in the deep layer of metallic hydrogen that surrounds its core. The Juno mission will continue until 2025, barring any technical unforeseen events, probing places that have recently become very interesting also due to the presence of water salty.