here is the warning that is appearing to many

The changes envisaged by the transition to the new digital terrestrial technology continue with new tunings

The first maneuvers begin in view of the change in digital terrestrial technology which will only come about gradually. It will start from regions from the north of the country. There is already a calendar that foresees the start from Valle d’Aosta for the period between 3 and 7 January. Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and the province of Piacenza will continue in order. In February, on the other hand, it will be the turn of the provinces of Bolzano and Trento and part of the Veneto region.

Digital, Sky Italia channels disappeared: how to see them again

Meanwhile, in this phase of gradual and territorial passage from one technology to another, changes occur with new tunings of some channels. Specifically, since January, many people have had a message appear on their TV while they are tuning in to certain channels. These are the free channels of Sky Italy, namely Skytg24, Tv8 and Cielo tv. These channels have moved from the Mediaset 1 multiplex channels to the TIMB3 mux. Basically, it will be necessary to tune the programs to see these channels again.

Other channels may soon be included in this passage. In particular, these are the TV channels that show the wording “provisional”. This means that they will soon undergo the same technology transfer as the channels of the Sky Italia group. To see them, therefore, you will need to tune the channels again. An example of this kind concerns the Mediaset channel 20. The calendar of the definitive transition to the new digital technology is as follows:

