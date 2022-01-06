here is the warning that is appearing to many
The changes envisaged by the transition to the new digital terrestrial technology continue with new tunings
The first maneuvers begin in view of the change in digital terrestrial technology which will only come about gradually. It will start from regions from the north of the country. There is already a calendar that foresees the start from Valle d’Aosta for the period between 3 and 7 January. Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and the province of Piacenza will continue in order. In February, on the other hand, it will be the turn of the provinces of Bolzano and Trento and part of the Veneto region.
Digital, Sky Italia channels disappeared: how to see them again
Meanwhile, in this phase of gradual and territorial passage from one technology to another, changes occur with new tunings of some channels. Specifically, since January, many people have had a message appear on their TV while they are tuning in to certain channels. These are the free channels of Sky Italy, namely Skytg24, Tv8 and Cielo tv. These channels have moved from the Mediaset 1 multiplex channels to the TIMB3 mux. Basically, it will be necessary to tune the programs to see these channels again.
Other channels may soon be included in this passage. In particular, these are the TV channels that show the wording “provisional”. This means that they will soon undergo the same technology transfer as the channels of the Sky Italia group. To see them, therefore, you will need to tune the channels again. An example of this kind concerns the Mediaset channel 20. The calendar of the definitive transition to the new digital technology is as follows:
- 3 – 7 January 2022: Valle d’Aosta
- 10 – 18 January 2022: Western Piedmont (Turin, Cuneo and related provinces, Langhe and Roero – part of the province of AT)
- January 19, 2022: Piedmontese side of the Ligurian Apennines (part of the province of AL), Val Tidone (part of the province of PC)
- 20 January – 9 February 2022: Alpi Biellesi, Valsesia, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vergante (part of the provinces of: VB, VC, BI, NO): Sondrio and its province, Lombardy Alps and Prealps (Part of the provinces of: VA, CO, BG, LC, BS) , Venetian shore of Lake Garda (Part of the province of VR)
- 10 – 14 February 2022: Bolzano and province
- 15 – 23 February 2022: Trento and its province
- 24 – 28 February 2022: Belluno and its province and Vicentine Prealps (part of the province of VI) and Treviso Prealps (part of the province of TV)
- 1st March: Pordenone mountains, Carnia, Canal del Ferro – Valcanale (Part of the province of: UD and PN)
- 2 – 4 March 2022: Upper Emilia-Romagna Apennines and Middle Apennines Forlì Cesenate (part of the provinces of: PR, RE. MO. BO. RA. FC)
- 7 – 11 March 2022: Monferrato (part of the provinces of: AT, AL) Pianura Padano Veneta and Friulana (part of the provinces of: TO, BI, VC, NO, AL, PV, MI, VA, CR, MB, CO, BG, LC, BS , LO, MN, PC, PR, VR, RE, MO, BO, FE. FC. RA, RO. PD, VI, TV. VE, PN. UD, GO, TS)
- March 14, 2022: Upper Apennines Forlivese and Cesenate (part of the province of FC), Rimini and its province